Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

The Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Civil Aircraft MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

This report focus on Civil Aircraft MRO market. Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

The growing global demand for civil aircraft is the primary factor driving the civil aircraft MRO market growth. Much of this demand can be attributed to factors such as the increase in offshore activities, increased utilization in law enforcement agencies, search and rescue operations, and emergency medical evacuation.

The key players covered in this study

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E

ANA

British Airways Engineering

Korean Air

Iberia Maintenance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Private

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

