Global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

A Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS) is an OS that manages hardware resources, hosts applications, and processes data on real-time basis. RTOS defines the real time task processing time, interrupt latency, and reliability of both hardware and applications, especially for low powered and memory constrained devices and networks.

The key difference between RTOS and a general purpose OS lies within its high degree of reliability and consistency on timing between application’s task acceptance and completion.

RTOS is a critical component to build comprehensive embedded systems for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for both consumer and industrial IoT (IIoT). Embedded RTOS is a key consideration to build mission critical, reliable IIoT applications across various industry verticals including industrial equipment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, government solutions, and more.

In 2018, the global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Real-Time Operating Systems for the IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AMD

Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL)

Atari

Atmel Corporation

Blackberry Ltd

Emerson Network Power

ENEA

Express Logic, Inc.

Google

Huawei

IBM

IXYS Corporation

Johnson Controls Inc.

Johnson Matthey

LG Chem

Linux

Microchip Technology

Microsoft

NEC

Nuvoton

NXP Semiconductors

OAR corporation

OpenWSN

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung

Segger Microcontroller Systems

Sharp

SHHIC

Silicon Labs

Spansion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Firmware

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Equipment

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

