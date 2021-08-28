Reportocean.com “Fracking Chemicals Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Fracking Chemicals Market, [By Well Type (Horizontal Wells, Vertical Wells); By Function (Gelling Agent, Friction Reducer, Clay Control Agent, Cross-Linkers, Corrosion Inhibitor, Surfactant, PH Adjusting Agent, Others); By Fluid Type (Foam-Based Fluids, Water-Based Fluids, Oil-Based Fluids, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Global Fracking Chemicals Market is anticipated to reach over USD 65 billion by 2026. In 2017, the horizontal well segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant growth in urbanization, population increase, and industrialization along with government initiatives and funding is expected to support the growth of fracking chemicals market. Other driving factors include growing demand for natural gas as a fuel and favorable regulatory policies. Increasing demand from developing nations, development of environment-friendly fracking chemicals, and technological advancements are expected provide numerous growth opportunities to fracking chemicals market players during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the fracking chemicals market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The high economic growth in the region, growth in drilling and exploration industries, and growing energy demand are factors expected to drive the fracking chemicals market growth. Increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and increasing industrialization in countries of North America are further expected to support fracking chemicals market growth. Rising shale gas explorations, and rising demand for natural gas as fuel in the region are expected to further provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the fracking chemicals market include Halliburton Co., E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, The DOW Chemical Company, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Albermarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Schlumberger Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Fracking Chemicals Market Insights

3.1. Fracking Chemicals – Industry snapshot

3.2. Fracking Chemicals – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Fracking Chemicals Market Dynamics

3.4. Fracking Chemicals – Market Forces

3.4.1. Fracking Chemicals Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Fracking Chemicals Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.4.3. Fracking Chemicals Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.5.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.5.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.5.3. Threat of substitute

3.5.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.5. Degree of competition

3.6. Fracking Chemicals Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.7. Fracking Chemicals Market Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Fracking Chemicals Industry Trends

3.9. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Fracking Chemicals Market Size and Forecast by Well Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Horizontal Wells

4.3. Vertical Wells

5. Fracking Chemicals Market Size and Forecast by Function, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Gelling Agent

5.3. Friction Reducer

5.4. Clay Control Agent

5.5. Cross-Linkers

5.6. Corrosion Inhibitor

5.7. Surfactant

5.8. PH Adjusting Agent

5.9. Others

6. Fracking Chemicals Market Size and Forecast by Fluid Type, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Foam-Based Fluids

6.3. Water-Based Fluids

6.4. Oil-Based Fluids

6.5. Others

7. Fracking Chemicals Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa

Continued..

