Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Snapshot: Key Players, Types, Applications, Sector 2018-2025

In 2018, the global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

AWS

Microsoft

Penguin Computing

Sabalcore Computing

Adaptive Computing

Nimbix

Google

Cray

Ubercloud

HPE

Dell

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Colocation

Hosted Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Electronic Devices and Automation

Weather

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)

1.4.2 Colocation

1.4.3 Hosted Private Cloud

1.4.4 Public Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Share by Application (2014–2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Electronic Devices and Automation

1.5.6 Weather

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Size

2.2 High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)

2.2.2 High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2019)

3.1.2 Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2019)

3.1.3 Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Size by Type (2014–2019)

4.2 Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market Size by Application (2014–2019)

Continued…

