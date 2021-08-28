Global Home Security Solutions Market Analysis, Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2025
Home security solutions include video surveillance systems, alarm systems, and access control systems. Integrated home networks play a vital role in the effective functionality of these security systems. Innovations in the home security system market such as decreased hardware prices, advances in wireless standards, and smartphone penetration will fuel the growth of this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of home security systems.
In 2018, the global Home Security Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.
This report focuses on the global Home Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tyco Security Products
Nortek Security & Control
Honeywell International Inc.
Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
ASSA ABLOY
ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services
Vivint, Inc.
MOBOTIX
MONI Smart security
United Technologies Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video Surveillance Systems
Alarm Systems
Access Control Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Users
Building Contractors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)
1.4.2 Video Surveillance Systems
1.4.3 Alarm Systems
1.4.4 Access Control Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Security Solutions Market Share by Application (2014–2025)
1.5.2 Individual Users
1.5.3 Building Contractors
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Home Security Solutions Market Size
2.2 Home Security Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Security Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)
2.2.2 Home Security Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Home Security Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Security Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.2 Global Home Security Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.3 Global Home Security Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Home Security Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Home Security Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Home Security Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size by Type (2014–2019)
4.2 Global Home Security Solutions Market Size by Application (2014–2019)
Continued…
