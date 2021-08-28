Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market by Technology, Products & Services Application, and End User
The industrial internet of things, or IIoT, is the use of internet of things technologies to enhance manufacturing and industrial processes.Also known as the industrial internet or Industrie 4.0, IIoT incorporates machine learning and big data technologies to harness the sensor data, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and automation technologies that have existed in industrial settings for years.
In 2018, the global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Intel
Schneider
General Electric
Emerson
ABB
Accenture PLC
Tech Mahindra
Softweb Solutions
Sasken Technologies
ZIH Corp
Siemens
Robert Bosch
NEC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Sensor
Software and Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Logistics & Transport
Agriculture
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Sensor
1.4.4 Software and Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Share by Application (2014–2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Energy & Power
1.5.4 Oil & Gas
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Logistics & Transport
1.5.7 Agriculture
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Size
2.2 Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Size by Type (2014–2019)
4.2 Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Size by Application (2014–2019)
Continued…
