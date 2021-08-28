Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Key players

IRIS come into effect during emergencies, either natural catastrophes or human-made. During such situations, the respective health and public administration bodies are alerted using IRIS, which is directly linked to the telecommunications and satellite ecosystems that have been enhanced immensely for superior data transmission and accurate image capturing.

The global intelligent emergency response systems and infrastructure (IRIS) market was valued at USD 78.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 114.25 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.50% over the forecast period of 20182023.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mircom Technologies

Whelen Engineering

Everbridge

Notifier Honeywell

ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology)

Cooper Industries PLC

Athoc

Siemens Ag

Digital Acoustics

Visiplex

BRG Precision Products

Honeywell

United Technologies Corporation

AI Control Point

Safeguard Communications

Spectrarep,.

Criticall

F 24 Ag

Pageone

Hiplink Software

Mir3

Sungard Availability Services

Enera International AB (Rapid Reach)

Phoenix It Group

Vocal Technologies

Xo Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Back-Up Power Generators

Communication Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Broadcasting Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Application 1

Application 2

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)

1.4.2 Perimeter Intrusion Detection

1.4.3 Back-Up Power Generators

1.4.4 Communication Systems

1.4.5 Video Surveillance Systems

1.4.6 Broadcasting Systems

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Share by Application (2014–2025)

1.5.2 Application 1

1.5.3 Application 2

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.3 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Type (2014–2019)

4.2 Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRSI) Market Size by Application (2014–2019)

Continued…

