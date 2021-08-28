Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2018-2025
The intelligent railway transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the railways. The railway relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transport system. The intelligent railway transport system market is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and the high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in adoptions of internet of things technology in the railway system. The increasing trend of internet services is contributing in the growth of intelligent railway transport system market. The increasing use of rail transport among all modes of transportation has created an effective and timely management of services among others such as scheduling of trains. Whereas, the increased need for adoption of intelligent transport system in railways has made this possible and hence has increased the customer experience and security. The ability of the systems to regulate the road traffic near railway track signals is also fostering the growth of this market. The ability of the system to provide real time information about the arrival and departure of train and the platform number at the display screen of the platform is also driving the growth of this market.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Indra Sistemas
Alstom
Alcatel-Lucent
Bombardier
Hitachi
Cisco
Siemens
International Business Machines
General Electric
Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rail Sensors
Smart Cards
Video Surveillance Cameras
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Information System (PIS)
Advanced Security Management System
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)
1.4.2 Rail Sensors
1.4.3 Smart Cards
1.4.4 Video Surveillance Cameras
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Share by Application (2014–2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Information System (PIS)
1.5.3 Advanced Security Management System
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type (2014–2019)
4.2 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application (2014–2019)
Continued…
