Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Application & Growth Rate by Type 2018-2025

The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy.

The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others.

Get PDF Sample Borchure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=957689

In 2018, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ricardo

TomTom

International BV

Siemen

WS Atkins

Kapsch Trafficcom

Q-Free ASA

EFKON

Iteris

Lanner Electronics

Roper Technologies

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/957689/global-intelligent-road-system-irs-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Communication

Computational Technologies

Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

Sensing Technologies

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Emergency Vehicle Notification System

Automatic Road Enforcement

Variable Speed Limits

Collision Avoidance System

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)

1.4.2 Wireless Communication

1.4.3 Computational Technologies

1.4.4 Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

1.4.5 Sensing Technologies

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Application (2014–2025)

1.5.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification System

1.5.3 Automatic Road Enforcement

1.5.4 Variable Speed Limits

1.5.5 Collision Avoidance System

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.3 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Road System (IRS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Type (2014–2019)

4.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Application (2014–2019)

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/