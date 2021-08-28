Global IoT Utilities Market 2019 – Business Opportunity and Strategies, Forecast by 2025

The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data,creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.The utility industry continues to face difficulty related to the complexity and high costs associated with maintaining their assets. Increasing incidents of cyber threats poses significant challenge to the industry growth. IoT technology is witnessing huge adoption in industries to remote monitoring of assets, pre-identification of faults and restoring without actually visiting the facility. Also, the implementation of the technology for electricity grid management is helping the companies to achieve their goals of efficiency, reliability and environmental responsibility.

When the utility industry adopts IoT, it is creating new opportunities to connect with the consumer, with the grid, and with the world. Suddenly there is an influx of data streaming into the utility that they can harness to make decisions. For example, companies can utilize home automation to monitor consumer use, then adjust access as necessary. They can gather information on how to deliver services, manage infrastructure, and continue to meet consumer needs.

This report focuses on the global IoT Utilities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Utilities development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Bosch Software Innovations

Cisco Systems

General Electric

Hitachi

Honeywell International

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sensor

Rfid

Connectivity Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Electricity Grid Management

Gas Management

Water and Waste Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT Utilities Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Sensor

1.4.3 Rfid

1.4.4 Connectivity Technologies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT Utilities Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Electricity Grid Management

1.5.3 Gas Management

1.5.4 Water and Waste Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Utilities Market Size

2.2 IoT Utilities Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT Utilities Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IoT Utilities Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Utilities Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IoT Utilities Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global IoT Utilities Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global IoT Utilities Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IoT Utilities Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Utilities Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Utilities Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IoT Utilities Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IoT Utilities Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

