Global Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market 2019: Emerging Trends, New Technologies, Existing Services, Industry Insight, Competitive Landscape, Region & Forecast 2023

Global Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Smart Virtual Personal Assistants is a software agent, which can perform tasks, services for an individual. Virtual personal assistant uses an autonomous agent and smart machine technology to provide an ambient user experience for the applications.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Virtual Personal Assistants market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Virtual Personal Assistants business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Virtual Personal Assistants market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Apple

Artificial Solutions

SK Telecom

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

24me

Amazon.com

Oracle Corporation

Creative Virtual

Facebook

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications

InteliWISE

This study considers the Smart Virtual Personal Assistants value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Text/ Online Chat

Voice

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

E-commerce

Online Portals

Mobile Phones

Translation Devices

Gaming Application

Navigation Tools

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Smart Virtual Personal Assistants market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Smart Virtual Personal Assistants market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

