Global Smartphone Cover Glass Market 2019 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2025
Smartphone Cover Glass is usually aluminum silicate material. With screen sizes increasing, smartphones continue to lead total area demand in the cover glass market; however, as the markets for smartphones and tablets mature, cover glass industry revenue growth is declining from 39 percent year over year in 2013 to 11 percent in 2015. While the overall cover glass market growth is falling, increasing popularity of the Apple Watch is leading to growth in smart watch cover glass shipments, according to IHS Inc., a global source of critical information and insight.
The global Smartphone Cover Glass market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Corning Gorilla Glass
AGC Asahi
AvanStrate
NEG
Schott
Lens Technology
Biel Crystal
TPK
Xuhong Optoelectronic Technology
Shenzhen O-film
Major applications as follows:
IOS Smartphones
Android Smartphones
Windows Smartphones
Others Smartphones
Major Type as follows:
Gorilla Glass
Sapphire Glass
Draggontrail Glass
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
