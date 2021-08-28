Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Segmented by Applications, End Users, Key Regions
In 2017, the global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018–2025.
This report focuses on the global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aviat Networks
BridgeWave
DragonWave
E-Band
ELVA-1
INTRACOM TELECOM
NEC
Siklu
Trex
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Under 50 GHz
Between 50 and 80 GHz
Above 80 GHz
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunications
Healthcare
Industrial
Security
Transportation & Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013–2025)
1.4.2 Under 50 GHz
1.4.3 Between 50 and 80 GHz
1.4.4 Above 80 GHz
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Share by Application (2013–2025)
1.5.2 Telecommunications
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Security
1.5.6 Transportation & Automotive
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size
2.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size by Regions (2013–2025)
2.2.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Share by Regions (2013–2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013–2018)
3.1.2 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013–2018)
3.1.3 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size by Type (2013–2018)
4.2 Global Telecom Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size by Application (2013–2018)
Continued…
