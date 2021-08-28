Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Revenue Status and Outlook by 2025

Vehicular communication systems are networks in which vehicles and roadside units are the communicating nodes, providing each other with information, such as safety warnings and traffic information. They can be effective in avoiding accidents and traffic congestion. Both types of nodes are dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) devices. DSRC works in 5.9 GHz band with bandwidth of 75 MHz and approximate range of 300 m. Vehicular communications is usually developed as a part of intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

Get PDF Sample Borchure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=968545

In 2018, the global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems market size was 1650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2420 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019–2025.

Increasing traffic efficiency with traffic congestion control which results in reduced transport time, fuel consumption and thus contributing to improving the environment is likely to positively impact the industry growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, impending clash with pedestrians or bicyclists carrying a smart phone could also be avoided, as constant signals between vehicles and smart phones warns the driver even if the roadway conditions impair driver vision. The forward and backwards collision detection system are key drivers for this V2V systems market which helps to prevent the accidents. The Blind spot informs the driver that vehicle is an adjacent side lane is located in drivers blind zone and alerts to the driver about the presence car or vehicle these are on-going technologies in V2V communication systems. The key restraint of the market is high initial cost, which is hampering the growth of V2V systems. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant market share by 2025. Prominent factors in the region include the presence of the worlds largest automotive manufacturing and consumer market in China, followed by substantial number of initiatives in Japan, Australia, and South Korea. North America will witness the highest penetration of the technology.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/968545/global-vehicle-to-vehicle-communication-systems-market

The key players covered in this study

BMW

Ferrari

Audi

Suzuki

Volkswagen

Google X

Telsa

Honda Denso corporation

Traffic Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OEM Devices

Aftermarket Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Safety

Traffic Efficiency

Infotainment

Payments

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014–2025)

1.4.2 OEM Devices

1.4.3 Aftermarket Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Share by Application (2014–2025)

1.5.2 Traffic Safety

1.5.3 Traffic Efficiency

1.5.4 Infotainment

1.5.5 Payments

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size

2.2 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size by Regions (2014–2025)

2.2.2 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Share by Regions (2014–2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014–2018)

3.1.3 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size by Type (2014–2019)

4.2 Global Vehicle To Vehicle Communication Systems Market Size by Application (2014–2019)

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/