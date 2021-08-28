Global Wireless RAN Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users
In 2017, the global Wireless RAN market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018–2025.
This report focuses on the global Wireless RAN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless RAN development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T Mobility LLC
Athena Wireless Communications INC
Azcom Technology s.r.l
Autelan Technology International Limited
Avago Technologies
Aviat Networks
AVM GmbH
Axell Wireless ltd
BandwidthX, Inc
China United network communications group co.ltd
Celtro communication Ltd
Cisco Systems Inc
Ceragon Networks Ltd
Kpn International
NTT Docomo, Inc
Nokia Corporation
Nomadix, Inc
Red Hat, Inc
Redline Communications
Reverb Networks Inc
RF DSP Inc
RF Window Co. LTD
Saguna Networks Ltd
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
Telstra Corporation Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Broadcast Radio
Cellular Radio
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Defence
Industries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Wireless RAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013–2025)
1.4.2 Broadcast Radio
1.4.3 Cellular Radio
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wireless RAN Market Share by Application (2013–2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Consumer Electronics
1.5.5 Defence
1.5.6 Industries
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Wireless RAN Market Size
2.2 Wireless RAN Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wireless RAN Market Size by Regions (2013–2025)
2.2.2 Wireless RAN Market Share by Regions (2013–2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Wireless RAN Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Wireless RAN Revenue by Manufacturers (2013–2018)
3.1.2 Global Wireless RAN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013–2018)
3.1.3 Global Wireless RAN Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Wireless RAN Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Wireless RAN Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless RAN Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Wireless RAN Market Size by Type (2013–2018)
4.2 Global Wireless RAN Market Size by Application (2013–2018)
Continued…
