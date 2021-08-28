Green Data Center Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2022

Global Green Data Center Market Information by Infrastructure (Physical, Virtual), By Components (Hardware, Software), Domain (SMEs, Large Business Units), and End Users (Manufacturing, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Energy, Aerospace & Defence) – Forecast 2019-2022

Overview

The global green data center market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing adoption of cloud services among the organizations, which is propelling the Green Data Center market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Green Data Center is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2019 – 2022).

The global green data center market is driven due to wide adoption of green technology which is boosting the market growth green data center. The prominent companies like Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NEC Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies (India), CGI Group Inc. (Canada) investing in green data center solution. Government rules towards the environment and increasing interest of organization towards green earth campaign are also few factor which is driving the market of Green Data Center.

Industry News:

March 30, 2019- Fujitsu has extended its data centre contract with Andalusian Health Service to provide data center support services. This covers the management of all IT and telecommunications infrastructures.

March 20, 2019- Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. has expanded its product of 1FINITY™ Family for Data Centre Interconnect solutions with enhancements to its 1FINITY T100, a hyper-dense transponder.

In June 2019, – Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd announced that company has developed a new energy saving technology which will allow the data centres in cooling with less electricity as it enables the energy-saving operations of air-conditioning equipment in data centres. With the increasing demand of energy-saving in data centres, particularly with air-conditioning equipment is widely required in the companies.

May 20, 2019 – Microsoft Corporation has went into the expansion of Green Data centre to support growth of their cloud services across the world. The company is investing towards renewable energy development to meet the growing demand of data storage centres.

In June 2019 – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd announced the strategic partnership with SADC for the development of Green Data Centres.

Competitive Analysis

Green Data Center Market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Key Players

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.) Dell (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), The Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ABB Group (Switzerland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NEC Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies (India), Netmagic Solutions (India), Tech Mahindra (India), CGI Group Inc. (Canada) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Green Data Center Market.

Segmentation

The Green Data Centre Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Infrastructure: Comprises Physical & Virtual.

Segmentation by Components: Comprises Hardware (Servers, Cooling Equipment, Power Units, Networking components), and Software.

Segmentation by Domain: Comprises SMEs & Large Business Units.

Segmentation by End Users: Comprises Manufacturing, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Energy, Aerospace & Defence, Retail among others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global Green Data Center market with the largest market share due to the growing demand of renewable energy development, which is gaining demand in Green Data Center market in these region, and is expected to gain growth by 2022. Global Green Data Center market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2019 to 2022 due to rapid due to due wide adoption of green technology. The Asia Pacific market for Green Data Center market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2019-2022) as government is investing towards the green campaign in private sector.

