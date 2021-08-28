Growth of Fancy Yarn in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fancy Yarn Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

A fancy yarn is a kind of yarn that differs from normal construction of single plain yarns by the way deliberately produced irregularities in its construction. These irregularities relate to an increased input of one or more of its components or to the inclusion of its periodic effects such as knots, slubs, curls or the like.

This report studies the Fancy Yarn Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Fancy yarns are special products of spinning, twisting, wrapping, texturing and knitting, etc. The demand for yarns with structural and/or optical effects is due to the special aesthetic and high decorative appeal to the woven, knitted materials, and other textiles as well. Textile materials that are produced using yarns with effects find applications in normal and high fashion clothing.

Among the various fancy yarn, knop yarn accounts for the largest share. In 2016, about 166490 MT knob yarn was consumed globally. The follower is gimp yarn, which held 16.14% market share in the year.

The worldwide market for Fancy Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 5520 million US$ in 2024, from 3970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fancy Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Huayi Yarn, Fan Xuan Yang, Tiantianrun, AA GLOBAL, Woolen Co., Changzhou Elite, Consinee, Tongxiang Import and Export, Damodar, Amarjothi, Sulochana, Loyal Textile Mills, Reliance Weaving Mills, Rajvir Industries, Sujata Synthetics, BK International Group, Monticolor, Lanificio dell’Olivo, Lane Mondial, Adriafil, Muradim, NORD CINIGLIA, Torcitura Padana, GB filati, Karbel, Etoliplik, KONGKIAT, Laxtons.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chenille Yarn

Gimp Yarn

Loop Yarn

Knop Yarn

Slub Yarn

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Garment Industry

Garment Accessory

Carpet

Other

Highlights of the Global Fancy Yarn report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Fancy Yarn market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fancy Yarn market.

Chapter 1, to describe Fancy Yarn Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fancy Yarn , with sales, revenue, and price of Fancy Yarn , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fancy Yarn for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Fancy Yarn market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fancy Yarn sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

