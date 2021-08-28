Health and Beauty Retailing in Hungary, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Health & beauty Retailing in Hungary, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Hungary retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Hungary health and beauty industry.

The health & beauty sector contributed 8.4% to the overall retail sales in 2017 and is the second largest sector in the Hungarian retail industry. Sales of health care products contributed 61.8% to overall sector sales in 2017, driven by an increasing aging population and rising health consciousness among consumers.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436202

Key Players:

· Dm

· Rossmann

· BENU

· Müller

· Tesco

· Euro Family

· Spar

· Lidl

· Auchan

· Douglas

Scope:

– Hungary retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2017–2022

— Growing health consciousness and an aging population to drive growth

— An aging population to drive demand for healthcare products

— Drugstores retain their dominant presence while sales through the online channel are rising

— Online grows steeply with retailers’ investments in this channel

— dm leads the electricals sector with a market share of 17.7%

— BENU added 55 stores in 2017, which aided its sales growth.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on health and beauty sector in Hungary retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

— Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in health and beauty category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the health and beauty market

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the health and beauty market

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Hungary retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436202

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

— The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Key Points from TOC:

Key Findings

The State of the Nation

The State of Retail

Health & Beauty

Definitions

Methodology

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/health-and-beauty-retailing-in-hungary-market-shares-summary-and-forecasts-to-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]