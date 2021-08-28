“Home Retailing in Australia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Australia retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Australia home industry.

As trends in home retailing progress, and change, consumers are influenced by style and fashion influences. The home sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the next five years to reach A$43 billion by 2022. Growth in the home sector is being driven by the strong housing market and consumer confidence.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

— The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector.

Scope:

– Australia retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2017–2022

— Growth in the housing market and economic stability to drive growth

— Sector to benefit from buoyant housing market

— Increasing consumer interest in home improvement to boost sales

— The sector to register healthy growth with new entrants

— Home improvement and gardening retailers maintain lion’s share of the sector

— Online remains the fastest-growing channel in this sector, though value is low

— Bunnings leads by a healthy margin in the Australian home sector.

Key Players:

· Bunnings

· Harvey Norman

· IKEA

· Kmart

· Mitre10

· Spotlight

· Fantastic Furniture

· Target

· Big W

· Reece

Key Points from TOC:

Key Findings

The State of the Nation

The State of Retail

Home

Definitions

Methodology

