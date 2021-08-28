Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Over the next five years, It is projected that Knowledge Process Outsourcing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Knowledge Process Outsourcing market for 2018-2023.

Knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) describes the outsourcing of core information-related business activities which are competitively important or form an integral part of a company’s value chain. KPO requires advanced analytical and technical skills as well as a high degree of specialist expertise.

KPO services include all kinds of research and information gathering, e.g. intellectual property research for patent applications; equity research, business and market research, legal and medical services; training, consultancy, and research and development in fields such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; and animation and design, etc.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Knowledge Process Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337503

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Accenture

Genpact

HCL Technologies

ExlService

McKinsey & Company

Moody’s Corporation

Mphasis

Pangea3

R. Donnelly & Sons Company

Wipro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To calculate the market size, It is considered that value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Analytics & Market Research

Engineering & Design

Legal Process Outsourcing

Publishing Outsourcing

Research & Development Outsourcing

Others

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others

Got any query? Feel free to ask us @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337503

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Knowledge Process Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Knowledge Process Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Knowledge Process Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Knowledge Process Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing by Players

4 Knowledge Process Outsourcing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Accenture

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered

11.1.3 Accenture Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Accenture News

11.2 Genpact

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered

11.2.3 Genpact Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Genpact News

11.3 HCL Technologies

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered

11.3.3 HCL Technologies Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 HCL Technologies News

…Continued

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-knowledge-process-outsourcing-market-report-status-and-outlook

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]