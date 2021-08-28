Lotion Tubes Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2027

Lotion tubes are flexible squeezable containers which are capable of storing liquids with less viscosity. The surface of lotion tubes encompasses of several polymers layers and other materials. Lotion tubes give excellent barrier protection and increase the shelf life of the product. Due to this features, the lotion tubes are expected to experience a tremendous demand in volume from various industries such as food, personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceuticals over the forecast period. Due to the market penetration in several industries, the tubes manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the quality by creating the product more dependable, puncture resistant, flexible, moisture resistant, etc. which can help to increase the market for lotion tubes. Lotion tubes are available in the market with the size ranging from 5ml to 300ml. Lotion tubes are fitted with a wide variety of caps & closures which provide another good feature which contributes to increasing the demand for both the product. Due to all these features of lotion tubes the market is expected to grow by value and volume over the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global Lotion Tubes – Market Dynamics:

Lotion tubes are getting tremendous demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The global pharmaceuticals industry is growing continuously in recent years which has positively impacted the market for lotion tubes. In addition, these lotion tubes are mainly used for storing pharmaceuticals products such as pain relief cream, anti-fungal cream, oral cream, and other ointments. The cosmetic industry has also shown an augmentation for the market over the past few years due to the demand for products such as sunscreen lotion, face wash, skin lotions, etc. Moreover, another factor which is supporting the growth of lotion tubes market is the high barrier protection capability due to the usage of several polymer layers in the tubes. However, the market for lotion tubes is mainly facing the challenge from traditional packaging solutions such as pouches and bottles.

Global Lotion Tubes – Key players:

Few of the key players in the lotion tubes market are Essel Propack Ltd, Montebello Packaging, Alltub SAS,Hoffman Neopac AG, East Hill Industries, Inc, Albea S.A., Jsn Industries Inc, Prisha Tubes Pvt Ltd, Proactive Plast Pvt. Ltd, Auber Packaging Co., Unette Corporation, Eastar Cosmetic Packaging, Ouxinmay Packaging Co., Ltd., Lixin Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Guanyu Plastic Tube Co., Ltd., etc.

