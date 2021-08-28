Metallic Stearates Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018-2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global metallic stearates market, in its upcoming outlook titled, ‘Metallic Stearates Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028‘. In terms of value, the global metallic stearates market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, due to various factors, regarding which, FMI offers vital insights in detail.

The expanding rubber industry, globally, rise in the demand for PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and other types of polymers in end-use industries, increasing usage of metallic stearates in a variety of applications such as calendaring, crystalline film, ceramic, adhesives and sealants, medical devices, coated fabrics, roofing materials, and others are some of the factors accelerating the demand for metallic stearates in the market. There is extensive use of metallic stearates such as calcium and zinc in the rubber industry. The unique properties of metallic stearates such as low melting point, water repellency, lubricity, and hydrogen solubility make them useful for various purposes. These unique properties allow metallic stearates to be used in several applications. Additionally, metallic stearates are also used as dry lubricants in the plastic industry. In the polymer and plastic industry, metallic stearates are added to resin particles to facilitate lubrication.

Inorganic growth at a regional level enables companies to enhance their market presence and customer base, coupled with expanding technological capabilities and the need to achieve higher economies of scale. Through mergers and acquisitions, key players have increased their production capacity and market share, thus, increasing the new entry-level barriers in the market. Moreover, in various applications such as plastics and rubber, calcium stearates are used as lubricants in the development of resin-coated and for metal casting by the shell molding technique. Metallic stearates have significant usage as plastic stabilizers, lubricants, and mold release agents.

The global metallic stearates market is expected to witness a hike in volume, to approximately US$ 1,772,349 metric tons in 2018, driven by the increasing use of metallic stearates as acid scavengers and lubricants in various industries, along with advanced technology and increasing plastic production in developing countries, which is expected to surge revenue growth of the metallic stearates market.

This metallic stearates market study covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights of the potential of metallic stearates in specific regions. Based on region, the metallic stearates markets in China and North America are expected to dominate over the forecast period, followed by Western Europe. APAC is expected to register a high growth rate between 2018 and 2028 in the global metallic stearates market. China is expected to remain the largest market through 2028. China’s metallic stearates market accounted for 30.2% market share in 2017, and is expected to account for 30.3% market share by 2028. In terms of volume, APAC is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the metallic stearates market is segmented as zinc stearate, calcium stearate, magnesium stearate, aluminium stearate, and others (sodium stearate, berium stearate, etc.). The calcium stearate segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the metallic stearates market is segmented into polymers & plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, construction, paints & coatings, and others (paper, metallurgy, etc.). The polymers & plastics segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the metallic stearates market during the forecast period. Amongst these above mentioned segments, the polymers & plastics segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 32.6% by 2028 end.

The detailed profiles of key players are also included in the scope of the metallic stearates market study to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the metallic stearates space. Key players include Baerlocher GmbH, Akrochem Corporation, Dover Chemical Corporation, Faci S.p.A., Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, PMC Biogenix, Inc., Univar Inc., Sinwon Chemical Co., Ltd., PROMAX Industries ApS, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and others.