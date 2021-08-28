Motion Sensor Market 2019 Global Overview, Key Players Analysis, Sales Revenue, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Motion Sensor Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Motion Sensors Global Market – Overview

The global motion sensors market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the increasing application areas of passive infrared sensor. Technological advanced have played a major role in the development of motion sensors. Steep increase in the adoption of motion sensors in smartphones, tablets, and notebooks is one major factor driving the growth of motion sensors market. Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., STMicroelectronics, MEMSIC, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc. and InvenSense, Inc. are the major investors in the motion sensors market.

Based on sensor type, infrared sensor sub segment is expected to hold the largest share of the motion sensors during the forecast period. The growth of infrared sensor is followed by microwave sensor in terms of total market share. This is owing to the increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and notebooks which possess high implementation of motion sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes and magnetometers. Other major factors contributing to the growth of Motion Sensor Market is the advancements in the MEMS technology. Growing demand for miniaturized sensors is one major factor driving the growth of motion sensors market. Also, rapidly growing interactive motion gaming industry is one major factor driving the growth of motion sensor market. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market of motion sensors is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Also, growing demand for LED motion sensors applications in horticulture is one major factor driving the growth of motion sensors market. This is due to the energy efficiency being offered by the technology and proves to be an ideal option for indoor plant cultivation. On the other hand, availability of motion sensor alternatives at low cost is one major factor which could cause hindrance in the growth of motion sensors market. Also, limitations of accelerometer is another factor that might hamper the market growth.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Motion Sensor market are- Bosch Sensortec GmBH (Germany), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Memsic, Inc. (U.S.), Kionix, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Motion Sensors Global Market – Segmentation

The motion sensors market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Sensing Technology : Comprises of Infrared Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Microwave Sensor, Tomographic Sensor, and Dual-Technology Motion Sensor.

: Comprises of Infrared Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Microwave Sensor, Tomographic Sensor, and Dual-Technology Motion Sensor. Segmentation by Sensor Type : Comprises of MEMS Accelerometer, MEMS Gyroscope, MEMS Magnetometer, and Combination Sensors.

: Comprises of MEMS Accelerometer, MEMS Gyroscope, MEMS Magnetometer, and Combination Sensors. Segmentation by Application : Comprises of Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense.

: Comprises of Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial & Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense. Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Motion Sensors Global Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Germany, China, Japan and India are anticipated to drive the growth of the motion sensor market in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Bosch Sensortec GmbH and Murata Manufacturing among others. Also, China being the hub for electronic devices, the increasing demand for motion sensors in consumer electronics is driving the market growth. Also, availability of low cost raw material and labour are other major factor driving the growth of motion sensors market in Asia Pacific region. Motion sensors market in North America is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region.

Industry News

January 2018 – Robert Bosch has launched a BMA400 which is a low-power acceleration sensor for wearables and IoT applications that consumer as little as 4μA in step-counter mode. BMA400 will be available for OEMs and distributors starting in June 2018.

January 2018 – STMicro and USound have delivered their first advanced MEMS silicon micro-speakers. These speakers are extremely small in size and are expected to be the thinnest in the world and less than half the weight of conventional speakers. They are bound to enable wearable tech such as earphones, over-the-ear headphones, or AR/VR headgear to become even more compact and comfortable. Their extremely low power consumption saves extra weight and size by allowing smaller batteries, and unlike conventional speakers they generate negligible heat.

January 2018 – InvenSense has launched ICM-20789, a high performance 6-axis motion sensor and pressure sensor combo. The company has now released its first ‘7-axis’ motion tracking combo, bringing together a 6-axis IMU and a pressure sensor, moving it into drone applications.

