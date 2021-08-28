Natural Antioxidants Market Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast 2019 – 2025 Along with Top Key Players growing in market are Royal DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Prinova Group LLC, DuPont-Danisco, ADEKA CORPORATION, and SI Group, Inc.
Natural Antioxidants Market research report includes qualitative insights such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, PESTLE analysis, and raw material outlook. In addition to this, the global natural antioxidants market study highlights industry landscape in terms of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This market is also covered along with detailed company analysis of manufacturers. The market estimations and forecast given in the market study are for a period between 2015 and 2025 which includes historical trends and market forecast from 2018 to 2025.
As the modern day consumer understands the importance of natural antioxidants, they are increasingly inclined to adopting the product in food and beverages. Demand for natural antioxidants is dominated by the pharmaceutical industry where they are used in various medicines and supplements. However, the food industry is projected to show the highest growth with CAGR 8.1% over the forecast period within the Global Natural Antioxidants Market.
Natural Antioxidants Market: Key Players
Royal DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Prinova Group LLC, DuPont-Danisco, ADEKA CORPORATION, and SI Group, Inc.
Thus, growing production of processed food is boosting the demand for antioxidants. Also, inclination for adopting natural ingredients in food is also positively impacting the global natural antioxidants market size. With fast-paced lifestyle, food habits have also changed owing to which demand for food with longer shelf life has significantly increased. For instance, natural antioxidants such as vitamins are finding increasing usage in the cosmetics industry.
Key segments of the global natural antioxidants market:
Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin E
- Polyphenols
- Carotenoids
End Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)
- Food Products
- Pharmaceutical
- Beverages
- Animal feed
- Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
Reasons for the study
- The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the natural antioxidants market at global scale
- We have been studying the antioxidant markets for quite some time, of which natural food additive is an essential segment
- Earlier, synthetic antioxidants were widely popular, but now as the consumer awareness has increased, customers are more inclined towards adopting natural antioxidants
- Natural antioxidants, owing to its beneficial properties to human and animal body, are widely used in food, pharmaceutical, beverages and animal feed
