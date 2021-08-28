Now Available – Worldwide Tungsten Disulphide Nanoparticles Market Report

Tungsten disulphide is found in nature in the form of a mineral called tungstenite. Tungsten disulphide (WS 2 ) nanoparticles are lubricious substance, which are partially soluble in acidic solutions and water. It is among the important catalysts that are used for hydro denitrification. Tungsten disulphide nanoparticles exhibit various high-end physical and chemical properties. It offers high corrosion resistance and can operate efficiently under humid environment and high temperature and pressure conditions, with little effect on its friction coefficients. These superior characteristics make tungsten disulphide nanoparticles a good lubricating agent.Tungsten disulphide nanoparticles are dry/solid lubricant and offer excellent dry lubricity in the vacuum, high load, and high temperature and pressure areas. It also works proficiently even with the corrosive media and reduce the wear and tear of different mechanical parts effectively.

The characteristics of tungsten disulphide nanoparticles such as increasing mobility of free electrons with decreasing temperature make tungsten disulphide a good option for its use in semiconductor and electronic devices. The use of tungsten disulphide nanoparticles is anticipated to help overcome issues related to the weight, thickness, and size of integrated products in the E&E industry. Owing to their extensively increasing applications and superior characteristics, the demand for tungsten disulphide nanoparticles is expected to rise at a healthy growth rate over the forecast period of 2017–2027.

Tungsten DisulphideNanoparticles Market: Dynamics

The increasing market for tungsten disulphide nanoparticles for their use as oil catalyst and high performance solid lubricant from across various end use industries is expected to drive its global demand. Further, manufacturers, researchers, and end-users are involved in intensive research and development activities to find innovative uses of tungsten disulphide nanoparticles. As a result, the expanding application portfolio is further expected to push the demand for tungsten disulphide nanoparticles over the coming years.

The relatively high initial investments, higher cost of nanoparticle analysis instruments, availability of limited technical knowledge related to production as well as their analysis, etc. are some of the key challenges that are expected to hamper the market growth of tungsten disulphide nanoparticles. Further, nanotechnology-based developments in the field of automobile, industrial manufacturing, semiconductors, electronics, communication, etc., are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the global tungstendisulphide nanoparticles market. Over the time, the size of semiconductor devices has become smaller and demand for even smaller and highly integrated devices is on the rise. The ability of tungsten disulphide nanoparticles to support such demand from the global E&E industry is anticipated to facilitate their market growth over the coming years.

Tungsten Disulphide Nanoparticles Market:Segmentation

Out of the many ways by which the global tungsten disulphide nanoparticles market can be segmented is based on their application and end-use industry.

On the basis of application, the global tungsten disulphide nanoparticles market segments as the following:

Lubricant

Coating

Semiconductor

Catalyst

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global tungsten disulphide nanoparticles market segments as the following:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace

Packaging

Others

Tungsten DisulphideMarket: Region-wise Outlook

The market outlook for tungsten disulphide nanoparticles in developed regions such as, North America and Western Europe is estimated to remain positive through 2026. In the APEJ region, countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea, owing to their strong E&E and automotive industries, are expected to account for key market shares in terms of volume consumption of tungsten disulphide nanoparticles. Middle East and Africa and Latin America are estimated to hold relatively small market shares in the global tungsten disulphide nanoparticles market by 2017 end, yet lucrative growth opportunities exist in their regional markets over the coming years.

Tungsten Disulphide Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants, identified across the value chain of global tungsten disulphide nanoparticles market, include Tribotecc GmbH, Graphene Laboratories, American Elements, US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., etc.