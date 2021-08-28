Online Lingerie Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

​According to this study, over the next five years the Online Lingerie market will register a 13.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 72100 million by 2024, from US$ 33400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Online Lingerie business, shared in Chapter 3.

In the last several years, global market of Online Lingerie developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.48%. In 2017, global revenue of Online Lingerie is nearly 33.4 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 2627 million units.

The classification of Online Lingerie includes Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, and Shape Wear. And the proportion of Bra in 2017 is about 43.80%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Online Lingerie is widely used for male and female. The most proportion of Online Lingerie is sold for female, and the proportion in 2017 is about 66.27%.

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Lingerie market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Online Lingerie value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Lingerie consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Online Lingerie market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Lingerie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Lingerie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Online Lingerie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

