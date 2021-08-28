Passenger Information System Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Passenger Information System Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

The Passenger Information System, PIS, is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually.

This report studies the Passenger Information System Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Passenger Information System market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Passenger Information Systems are one of the most important elements of contemporary public transport. They significantly increase the travelling comfort for passengers, enabling them to obtain information needed to feel comfortable while travelling. The information for passengers is displayed both on-board, at railway stations, hubs, stops and on platforms. It is mainly shown by electronic information displays of various types and dimensions and audio information devices, which are controlled by specialized devices (auto computers) or directly by computers (stationary solutions) that are based on information obtained from the relevant databases. Visual information in vehicles is provided by electronic direction boards installed in the front of vehicles, on their sides, in the rear and inside. Depending on the needed resolution and the available installation place, displays with different dimensions are used.

PIS is an integrated system. PIS manufacturers not only provide equipment to customers, but also offer designation and consultancy services to their customers. Actually, a PIS project usually last for a period of two-three years, which is related with transportations’ project scheme.

The global Passenger Information System market is valued at 990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1710 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Passenger Information System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Passenger Information System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Passenger Information System market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

EKE-Electronics

Teleste Corporation

Atos SE

Televic Group

SAIRA Electronics

AMiT

Indra

Thales Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Toyo Denki

Neusoft

Potevio

Sunwin Intelligent

Beijing Century Real Technology

GLARUN TECHNOLOGY

Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology

Contron

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LCD Display System

LED Display System

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metro

Train

Airplane

Others

Highlights of the Global Passenger Information System report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Passenger Information System market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

