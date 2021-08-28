Passport Reader Market Set for Massive Progress in the Nearby Future

Passport Reader Market Information: By Technology (RFID, Barcode, OCR), Type (Compact Full Page Reader, Self-Service Kiosk, Swipe Readers), Application (Airport Security, Border Control), Sector (Public, Private) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The advancements in printing technology has threatened the passports security globally. The passport readers, which are integrated at check-in points, border controls, and immigration points are capable of ensuring the authenticity and help in preventing passports forgery. Therefore, various governments have deployed passport readers at border checkpoints and immigration terminals to find the authenticity of the document.

Market Research Future has segmented the global passport reader market into four different regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American market is further segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico while the European market is segmented into Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific market is sub-divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific.

North America is dominating the global passport reader market owing to rise in usage of e-passports and increase in air passengers. Therefore, airport and border controls officials have started deploying passport readers to maintain a smooth flow of passengers.

Asia Pacific region is the hub for semiconductors, many leading passport reader manufacturers are present in this region. The region is witnessing the highest growth rate and is projected to continue growing at the same pace over the forecast period.

Global passport reader market is valued at USD 169.76 million in 2019. The market is projected to reach USD 279.50 million by 2023 at an expanding CAGR of 8.67% over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global Passport Reader Market is segmented into technology, type, application, sector, and region.

Based on the technology, the global passport reader market is sub-segmented into RFID, closed coupled and OCR (Optical Character Recognition). Based on the type, the market is segmented into compact full page reader, self-service kiosk, swipe readers, and others. Based on the application, passport reader market is sub-segmented into airport security, border control, and others.

Some of the prominent players in the global passport reader market: Gemalto N.V, ARH INC, Access Limited, Regula Forensics Inc., Beijing Wintone Science Technology, DESKO GmbH, IER Inc., Lintech Enterprises Limited, and IDAC Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market Research Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region across the globe. Furthermore, growing focus of many Asian government to develop smart cities is boosting the passport reader market along with the increase in the installation of automatic gate systems at airports. North America is dominating the global market by holdng 38% share the global passport reader market.

