Payment Card Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by MasterCard, Visa, American Express & more
Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Payment Card Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
The global Payment Card market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Payment Card market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This research report categorizes the global Payment Card market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Payment Card market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
This report studies the global market size of Payment Card in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Payment Card in these regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
MasterCard
Visa
American Express
Banco Itau
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Bank of Brazil
Bank of East Asia
Chase Commercial Banking
Diner’s Club
Hang Seng Bank
Hyundai
JP Morgan
SimplyCash
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
WEX Inc.
Woori Bank
Market size by Product
Contactless Payment Card
Contact Payment Card
Dual Interface Payment Card
Market size by End User
Enterprise Use
Individual Use
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Payment Card market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Payment Card market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Payment Card companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Payment Card submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payment Card are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Million Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Payment Card market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
