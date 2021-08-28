Plumbing Fixtures Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

Plumbing fixtures are a replaceable device that can be connected with the plumbing system to drain and deliver water. Plumbing fixtures have evolved along with all the other areas of the plumbing industry. Fixtures have changed drastically in the last few decades in terms of colour, material and style. There are various types of plumbing fixtures available in the market which include bathtubs, drinking fountains, channel drains, showers, urinals, etc. Various standards regarding the design & effective operation of plumbing fixtures are made by various governments. Both the component material as well as the design of plumbing fixtures (wash-basins, tubs, sinks, toilet pans, etc.) are subject to standards and certifications which are required to ensure safety and integrity.

Earlier, conventional plumbing fixtures were used as they used to be not only affordable but also easily available. However, nowadays, manufacturers are focussing on the development and utilization of electronic-based plumbing fixtures. These days, most public places such as showrooms, malls and hotels, people generally have sensor-operated urinals with fewer moving parts — this reduces wear and tear and also elongates the life of urinals. Manually-operated flush valves are becoming increasingly rare. Sensor-operated valves also reduce the consumption of water by the way of intelligent flushing schedules based on fuzzy logic.

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Plumbing Fixtures market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type and application.

Based on the material type, the global plumbing fixtures market can be segmented into:

Metals Cast Iron Others

Plastics Polymers Fiber Glass Acrylics Others



Based on product type, the global plumbing fixtures market can be segmented into:

Bathtub

Showers

Sink

Toilet

Others (channel drains, etc.)

Based on application, the global plumbing fixtures market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market: Dynamics

Rising drought-like conditions in various countries of North America and in other regions and an aging sewer system and water distribution system is impelling the construction professionals to look for alternative ways of conserving water. An effective approach is to install plumbing fixtures that consume less water. Further, the demand for plumbing fixtures is being impelled by the strong growth in the construction industry. The residential application of plumbing fixtures is expected to foresee the most rapid growth. This growth will be further enhanced by the increasing number of housing completions and new design trends that demand large and more number of bathrooms and kitchens. Commercially, the demand for plumbing fixtures is being supported by rising construction of bathroom-intensive structures such as offices, hospitals and hotels. The above-mentioned factors are expected to propel the demand for plumbing fixtures in near future and in turn, drive the growth of the global plumbing fixtures market.

The major challenge identified for the manufacturers in the global plumbing fixtures market is to design fixtures keeping in mind the set standards for various materials utilized in the manufacturing of products.

The key trends identified in the global plumbing fixtures market include innovation in the design of the fixtures in order to attract customers towards the products and utilization of sensor-operated fixtures in order to provide performance, personal-comfort, aesthetics and germ-free bathing.

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market: Region-wise Outlook

As far as regions are concerned, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market owing to various reasons, one of which is the region’s growing population which supports the construction industry. Moreover, countries such as India and China are a manufacturing hub and provide numerous opportunities for the production of plumbing fixtures at lower costs. Plumbing fixtures are mainly utilized in residential and commercial buildings, the region is also witnessing major growth in these sectors. Asia-pacific is expected to be followed by North America, Europe and other regions of the world.

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the Plumbing Fixtures Market identified across the value chain include Geberit AG, Jacuzzi, Inc., Kohler Co., Masco Corporation, LIXIL Group Corporation, TOTO LTD., Roca Sanitario S.A., Moen Incorporated and others.

Manufacturers are focusing on product development in order to enhance the market share.