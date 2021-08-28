Popcorn Containers Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027

Ever since the packaging manufacturers started using advanced technology in packaging the end use of packaging has been exploding into multiple industries such as Food and beverages, healthcare, chemical, and homecare. The food industry is the most influenced industry by the changing technological advancements in packaging. Packaging has helped food industry to sync with changing needs and lifestyle of the consumers. Popcorns is one such food which is consumed during a movie or a football match and to ease the convenience of handling of popcorns while watching a show, movie or a game packaging industry has developed popcorn boxes. At the point of sale, popcorns are commonly procured in boxes, buckets and paper bags in small, medium and large quantity. Popcorn containers not only serves the purpose of catering of popcorn but are also used for promotional and advertising activities. Packaging manufacturers use different shapes sizes and prints for attracting customers and promotion of other goods and services.

Popcorn Containers Market: Market Dynamics

To tap the potential of foodservice packaging manufacturers are developing packaging solutions for the food service packaging market. Food service packaging market is estimated to be over US$ 38 Bn and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast period. The ease serving popcorn with the use of popcorn containers during a show, movie or a match is the key driver for increasing the ground of popcorn containers market in foodservice packaging industry. The popcorn containers offer the printable for advertising, and promotional activities are overwhelming hence making it an attractive option for packaging manufacturers thus propelling the demand in popcorn containers market. Cheap raw material cost and light weight are some other factors for supporting the demand in popcorn containers market. However, popcorn containers market demand is only linked with the consumer’s preference for consumption of popcorns so any decline in consumer preference or change in consumption pattern can significantly hamper popcorn containers market. Increasing concern of the regulatory authorities around the world on the increasing plastic waste also limits the expansion of popcorn containers market. However, the shift from plastic to Kraft paper and corrugated boxes in popcorn containers market can open new opportunities due to its cheap cost and eco-friendly properties.

Popcorn Containers Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the popcorn containers market are Gold Medal Products Co., PLUS PAPER FOODPAC LTD., Victor Products Co., Thunder Group Inc., Popcorn Supply Company, WABASH VALLEY FARMS, Southern Champion Tray, Dixie Popcorn Boxes, International Paper Inc., My Popcorn Boxes, Shenzhen Zhongjie Gifts Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Chengfeng Printing Co Ltd, Shanghai Pureco Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Xiamen Ebelee Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Taili Printing Co., Ltd.

