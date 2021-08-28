Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Radioactive Medical Waste 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Press Release

This report focuses on the global Radioactive Medical Waste status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radioactive Medical Waste development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study&nbsp;
SRCL&nbsp;
American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS)&nbsp;
Fortum Keilaniemi&nbsp;
Fluor Corporation&nbsp;
Bechtel&nbsp;
Westinghouse Electric Company LLC&nbsp;
Ecology Services, Inc. (ESI)&nbsp;
T&uuml;V NORD GROUP&nbsp;
RILTA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into&nbsp;
Low-level (LLW)&nbsp;
Intermediate-level (ILW)&nbsp;
High-level (HLW)

Market segment by Application, split into&nbsp;
Nuclear Medicine&nbsp;
Radiation Oncology&nbsp;
PET

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers&nbsp;
United States&nbsp;
Europe&nbsp;
China&nbsp;
Japan&nbsp;
Southeast Asia&nbsp;
India&nbsp;
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:&nbsp;
To analyze global Radioactive Medical Waste status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.&nbsp;
To present the Radioactive Medical Waste development in United States, Europe and China.&nbsp;
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.&nbsp;
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents: &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

1 Report Overview&nbsp;
1.1 Study Scope&nbsp;
1.2 Key Market Segments&nbsp;
1.3 Players Covered&nbsp;
1.4 Market Analysis by Type&nbsp;
1.4.1 Global Radioactive Medical Waste Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.4.2 Low-level (LLW)&nbsp;
1.4.3 Intermediate-level (ILW)&nbsp;
1.4.4 High-level (HLW)&nbsp;
1.5 Market by Application&nbsp;
1.5.1 Global Radioactive Medical Waste Market Share by Application (2014-2025)&nbsp;
1.5.2 Nuclear Medicine&nbsp;
1.5.3 Radiation Oncology&nbsp;
1.5.4 PET&nbsp;
1.6 Study Objectives&nbsp;
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends&nbsp;
2.1 Radioactive Medical Waste Market Size&nbsp;
2.2 Radioactive Medical Waste Growth Trends by Regions&nbsp;
2.2.1 Radioactive Medical Waste Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)&nbsp;
2.2.2 Radioactive Medical Waste Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)&nbsp;
2.3 Industry Trends&nbsp;
2.3.1 Market Top Trends&nbsp;
2.3.2 Market Drivers&nbsp;
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

&hellip;

12 International Players Profiles&nbsp;
12.1 SRCL&nbsp;
12.1.1 SRCL Company Details&nbsp;
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.1.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction&nbsp;
12.1.4 SRCL Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.1.5 SRCL Recent Development&nbsp;
12.2 American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS)&nbsp;
12.2.1 American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS) Company Details&nbsp;
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.2.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction&nbsp;
12.2.4 American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS) Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.2.5 American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS) Recent Development&nbsp;
12.3 Fortum Keilaniemi&nbsp;
12.3.1 Fortum Keilaniemi Company Details&nbsp;
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.3.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction&nbsp;
12.3.4 Fortum Keilaniemi Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.3.5 Fortum Keilaniemi Recent Development&nbsp;
12.4 Fluor Corporation&nbsp;
12.4.1 Fluor Corporation Company Details&nbsp;
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.4.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction&nbsp;
12.4.4 Fluor Corporation Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.4.5 Fluor Corporation Recent Development&nbsp;
12.5 Bechtel&nbsp;
12.5.1 Bechtel Company Details&nbsp;
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview&nbsp;
12.5.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction&nbsp;
12.5.4 Bechtel Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)&nbsp;
12.5.5 Bechtel Recent Development&nbsp;

