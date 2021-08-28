Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
WPP plc
Adobe
CRITEO ADVERTISING
Facebook
PubMatic
Smaato
Yandex
Salesforce
Rubicon Project
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Open
Invited
Market segment by Application, split into
Media and Entertainment
Games
Retail and E-Commerce
Travel and Luxury
Mobile Apps
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
