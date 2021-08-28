Research Details Developments in the Location Intelligence Analytics Market Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market” has been added to orbis research database.

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. ESRI has many cooperators/partners, such as SAP, IBM etc. And above 90 percent of their business is based on the GIS software platform (geographic data software platform). SAP, IBM used the GIS platform (purchased from ESRI) and their own Business Intelligence software for the secondary development and then provide location analytics for the end users. Because we have already analyzed the location analytics business of SAP, IBM etc. If we count ESRI and SAP, IBM together, it will be a repeated statistics of ESRI. Although, ESRI also can provide some secondary development location analytics software platform, this is not their major business. Therefore, we did not list ESRI in the report.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Tableau software

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software Inc.

Information Builders

Pitney Bowes

MicroStrategy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location Intelligence Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location Intelligence Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

