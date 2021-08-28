“Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Turkey retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Turkey retail industry.

In 2017, retail sales stood at TL692.8 billion and are projected to grow at 9.9% CAGR during 2017–2022 to reach TL1,112 billion by 2022. Hypermarkets is the largest retail channel, followed by convenience stores, and together they accounted for 56.4% of total retail sales in 2017.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

— The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.

Scope:

– Turkish retail industry produces robust growth, backed by an improving economy

— Growing household consumption to boost retail sales in the forecast period

— While food & grocery is the largest sector; health & beauty produces the fastest growth

— Food & grocery is projected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period

— Online retail sales to produce the fastest growth during 2017–2022

— Hypermarkets and convenience stores dominate the retail industry in terms of sales

— Surging online sales weaken in-store sales of music, video & entertainment specialists

— Wide variety, value pricing, and rising internet penetration boost online sales.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Turkey retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market

— Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour

— Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Turkey retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Key Players:

· LC Waikiki

· Koton

· DeFacto

· Mavi

· Vakko

· Zara

· Nike

· H&M

· Boyner

· YKM

· BIM

· A101

· Migros

· Sok

· Carrefour

· Shell

· UCZ

· Hakmar Express

· ATU

· Begendik

· Vatan

· Teknosa

· Arçelik

· MediaMarkt

· Bimeks

· Carrefour

· Gold

· Tekzen

· Hizlial

· Amazon

· Gratis

· Watsons

· ATU

· Carrefour

· Avon

· Vakko

· Atasun Optik

· A101

· Yves Rocher

· Migros

· Istikbal

· Bellona

· Tekzen

· IKEA

· Koctas

· Carrefour

· Cilek

· Bauhaus

· Vakko

· Praktiker

Key Points from TOC:

Key findings

The state of the nation

The state of retail

Clothing & footwear

Food & grocery

Electricals

Health & beauty

Home

Others

Definitions

Methodology

