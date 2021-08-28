Rotary Pump Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

Pumps are used in the circulation of fluids and slurries by consuming energy to facilitate the mechanical operations. The rotary pump belongs to the positive displacement pump family. In rotary pumps, the pumping action takes place as a result of rotary motion. Main components of a rotary pump are: pumping chamber, casing, end plates, rotating assembly, seal chamber, seal, and relief valves.

The Rotary pump is mainly used by Chemical & Petrochemical Industries, Pharmacy and Food Industries, Electric Industry, Automotive Industry. The largest application of Rotary pump is Chemical & Petrochemical Industries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industries, the development of manufacturing technology, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Rotary Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rotary Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Copco

Colfax Corporation

Gardner Denver

Pfeiffer

Busch`

Boerger

Xylem

ULVAC

SPX Corporation

Netzsch Pumpen

Osaka Vacuum

INOXPA

PSG

Tuthill

Vogelsang

Albin Pump

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gear Pump

Screw Pump

Moving Vane Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical & Petrochemical Industries

Pharmacy and Food Industries

Electric Industry

Machinery Industry

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Pump Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Gear Pump

1.2.2 Screw Pump

1.2.3 Moving Vane Pump

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Chemical & Petrochemical Industries

1.3.2 Pharmacy and Food Industries

1.3.3 Electric Industry

1.3.4 Machinery Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Atlas Copco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rotary Pump Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Atlas Copco Rotary Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Colfax Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Rotary Pump Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Colfax Corporation Rotary Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Gardner Denver

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Rotary Pump Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gardner Denver Rotary Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Pfeiffer

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Rotary Pump Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pfeiffer Rotary Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Busch`

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Rotary Pump Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Busch` Rotary Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Boerger

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Rotary Pump Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Boerger Rotary Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Xylem

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Rotary Pump Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Xylem Rotary Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

