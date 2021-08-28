Silica Sand Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2024

Silica sand is granular material that contains quartz and minute amounts of coal, clay and other minerals. It is also known as quartz sand and industrial sand, and is largely used in several construction applications. The presence of silica sand on metal materials can be a source of crevice corrosion on those metals. Silica sand is mechanically and chemically purified quartz sand, from which various products are created through hydro classification or thermal treatment.

Silica sand is used for a variety of industrial applications depending on the grain size, refractories, texture and shape of the sample to be used. Applications can range from use as a building product and abrasive, to glass making and even in hydraulic fracturing of oil wells.

Scope of the Report:SCR-Sibelco, US Silica Holdings, Emerge Energy Services are the market leader and they occupied about 24% of the whole market. The residential portable petrol market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and United States, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include Fairmount Santrol, Badger Mining Corporation, Hi-Crush Partners, Saint Gobain, Mitsubishi Corporation, Toyota Tsusho, Pioneer Natural Resources, Tochu, Euroquarz GmbH and so on.

The whole market is growing fast due to the development of frac sand. The product is mainly used in hydraulic fracturing, glassmaking and foundry industry.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand. In addition, due to the decrease of the oil price, the downstream demand increase much slower than before and it led to the decrease of the price.

The worldwide market for Silica Sand is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 14200 million US$ in 2024, from 11300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Silica Sand in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SCR-SibelcoUS Silica HoldingsEmerge Energy ServicesFairmount SantrolBadger Mining CorporationHi-Crush PartnersSaint GobainMitsubishi CorporationToyota TsushoPioneer Natural ResourcesTochuEUROQUARZ GmbH

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 70 mesh

70-100 mesh

100-120 mesh

120-200mesh

Above 200mesh

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Glass Industry

Gas and Oil Industry (hydraulic fracturing)

Foundry Industry

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Table Of Contents:

