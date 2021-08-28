Tendinitis Treatment Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

An expert on premium research reports, Market Research Future predicts that Global tendinitis treatment market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~3.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 426.4 million by 2023. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global tendinitis treatment market is expected to gain eminence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a constant CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Tendinitis is the inflammation of the tendon, thick cords that attach the muscles to the bone. The inflammation occurs as a result of sudden injury to the tendon, repetitive movement or disease condition such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, Reiter’s syndrome or lupus. In case of patients with gout, the uric acid crystals appear in the tendon sheath leading to friction. Tendinitis is found to be prevalent among athletes and is one of the common sport injuries in sport players, especially tennis, golf and others. Various pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments are available for the treatment of tendinitis. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) constitute the preliminary treatment options. Other treatments including physical therapy, rest, and occupational therapy. Surgery is the last resort for tendinitis, and is only recommended in case of severe damage to the tendon that cannot be treated using pharmacological treatment options.

Key players for Global Tendinitis Treatment Market:

Almatica Pharma, Inc. (US),

AstraZeneca (US),

Bayer (Germany),

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US),

Merck & Co., Inc (US),

Pfizer (US).

Intended Audience:

Tendinitis medicines manufacturers

Tendinitis medicines and treatment providers

Medical Research laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Segments:

Global tendinitis treatment market has been segmented on the basis of condition which comprises of tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, pitcher’s shoulder, swimmer’s shoulder, jumper’s knee, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into medications, therapy, surgical repair, and others. Medication sub-segmented into pain relievers, corticosteroids, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), and others. Therapy is further sub-segmented into hot and cold therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into physical exam, imaging tests, and others. Imaging test is sub-segmented into ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional analysis

Considering the global scenario of the market, America is the top contributor in this market. The Americas mainly includes North America and South America. Due to developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing R&D funding, US is dominating country in this region. Europe is second largest market for tendinitis treatment. Due to innovative product development and rapid adoption of new treatments, Germany is dominating this market. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in this market which is mainly due to rapidly changing healthcare sector, increasing awareness, and rising healthcare expenditure. Middle East and Africa is expected to have limited growth while Middle Eastern countries are expected to dominate this market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The market for tendinitis treatment is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of tendinitis treatment appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The tendinitis treatment market appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of several large and small key players accounting for a substantial market share. Many leading players are concentrated in the Americas owing to well-established market and high healthcare expenditures; these players have expanded their market in other region as well. Furthermore, the companies such as Abbott, AstraZeneca, Teva, and Pfizer are well-established in European market. The major four players namely Abbott, AstraZeneca, Teva, and Pfizer accounted for more than 17% share of the Americas and Europe tendinitis market.

In April 2017, Pfizer entered into a merger with Allergan to gain access for Allergan’s portfolio including Botox, Viagra, the Prevnar pneumonia vaccine, and treatments for ailments including Alzheimer’s and rheumatoid arthritis.

Furthermore, in July 2017, Merck & Co.Inc & AstraZeneca entered into strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize AstraZeneca’s LYNPARZA (olaparib) for multiple cancer types.

Furthermore, in November 2016, AstraZeneca announced a licensing agreement between MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, and Allergan plc., for the global rights to MEDI2070.

Moreover, May 2014, the company acquired Merck & Co., Inc.’s non-prescription business to become the OTC leader in North America and Latin America & achieve top global positions in key OTC product categories.

Therefore, the growing key business strategies will help the key competitors to expand their presence in various parts of the globe for their competitive products and will has spurred the growth of the market.

