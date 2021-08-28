The Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics market is anticipated to reach over USD 59.9 billion by 2026

Reportocean.com “Electronics & Consumer Goods Plastics Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Electronics & Consumer Goods Plastics Market, [By Type (Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Others); By Application (Household Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Footwear, Sports Equipment, Toys, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Electronics & Consumer Goods Plastics market is anticipated to reach over USD 59.9 billion by 2026. In 2017, the household appliances segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and initiatives by market players to offer innovative products in the market drive the growth of Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market. Other driving factors include growing middle class population, and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms. Increasing demand from developing nations, and technological advancements is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period. There has been a shift towards e-commerce and consumers are increasingly purchasing electronic & consumer goods through online platforms, which increases the demand for plastics.

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market. Factors such as increase in per capita income and changes in consumer behavior are expected to accelerate the adoption of Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market throughout the forecast period. The increasing population in the region coupled with growing disposable income drives the market growth. The improving living standards in countries such as China, Japan, and India further supports market growth.

The major players in Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Trinseo S.A., Formosa Plastics Group, Covestro AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Solvay S.A among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

