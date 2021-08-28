Reportocean.com “Liquid Biopsy Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Liquid Biopsy Market, [By Technology (Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays), Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS)); By Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Saliva, Other Body Fluid); By Biomarker (Exosomes, CTC, ctDNA); By Application (Molecular Health Monitoring, Therapy Selection for Other Meta Cancer, Therapy Selection for MBS); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The global liquid biopsy market is anticipated to reach USD 3,051.1 million by 2025. In 2017, by biomarker type, Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) segment was observed to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue. Regionally, North America liquid biopsy market accounted for the majority share.

Liquid Biopsy can be described as a traditional technique that is used in diagnosis of cancer at an early stage. It is also known as fluid biopsy or fluid phase biopsy. It is largely a non-invasive technique, which helps in proper tracking of tumors and mutations over a duration of time. Usage of these provides doctors with a range of information about the tumor’s future. Despite being a revolutionary technique, liquid biopsy has multiple challenges in terms of adoption over tissue biopsy.

The liquid biopsy market is primarily driven by the increasing cases of patients being detected with various types of cancer. Also, considering number of free trails coupled with rising demand for liquid biopsy with minimal invasive surgeries is expected to enhance the market growth during forecast period. Also, liquid biopsy is observed to be the fastest emerging substitute for tissue biopsy due to reduced number of surgical invasions. Furthermore, increasing trend of strategic mergers and acquisitions by key players to support their focus on continuous research and development activities also positively impacts the liquid biopsy market.

On the basis of technology type, the report on global liquid biopsy market covers single gene analysis (PCR Microarrays), and multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS). NGS multiplex testing helps in diagnosis of multiple diseases at a single time, while PCR helps in analyzing the mutation among genes. Based on sample type, the global liquid biopsy market is sub-segmented into blood, urine, saliva, and other body fluid. Blood sample is the most common sample type that is used by doctors for proper analysis as blood contains cell free DNA, circulating cell, and exosomes that can be detected easily eventually helping in easy diagnosis of the cancer cell in the human body. Moreover, saliva and other body fluids are other sampling types in this market which have significant market share.

Based on the biomarker type, the global liquid biopsy market is further segmented into exosomes, Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC), and Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). CTC biomarker is expected hold the largest market share owing to its high awareness, and effective results for tracking the cancer cells in human body. In addition, it facilitates early detection of cells which in turn helps for appropriate diagnosis and clinical decisions related to detected cancer in the initial stage itself.

The global liquid biopsy market report covers molecular health monitoring, therapy selection for other meta cancer, and therapy selection for MBS applications. Various therapy for treating meta cancer application is observed to hold major market share owing to the rising number of metastatic cancer incidences, and rising number of therapies for its treatment. Additionally, increase in treatment commercialization for metastatic cancers to also drive growth in this market.

North America region is observed to hold the dominating position as per geography in the liquid biopsy market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing advanced accessibility for the diagnosis of cancer, and increasing number of patients suffering from cancer promote the growth of this market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is supposed to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the liquid biopsy market include Roche Diagnostics, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Genomic Health, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biocept, Inc., Trovagene, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., and MDx Health SA.

