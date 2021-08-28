Reportocean.com “Specialty Polyamides Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Specialty Polyamides Market, [By End-Use Sector Type (Transportation, Energy, Consumer Goods, Industrial Coatings, Electronics, Other Applications); By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global Specialty Polyamides Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2026.

Specialty polyamides are among the emerging product categories of the well-established and mature polyamide market. Increasing demand from its end-use industries has resulted in increasing production of these products and it is expected to increase further in the near future. In the near future, more and more specialty polyamide resins based on several polyamides are anticipated to form an integrated part of several individual technological solutions. These are tough, hard and rigid materials that have high impact abrasion and resistance to wear and tear makes it suitable for its application in the manufacturing of construction materials. The major companies in the industry space such as EMS-Chemie AG, BASF SE and DuPont mainly focus on their operational activities in a specific field not only, as before, on large-tonnage customers.

The industry participants’ current operational strategies include their attention towards manufacturing new assortments mainly for the smaller enterprises that are in need for highly specialized products which were previously not accessible to them. These types of companies were normally served by smaller polyamide suppliers. Manufacture and addition of specialty polyamides for specific industrial application are not enough to bring success to the Specialty Polyamides Market. This is due to the fact that high quality products should be accompanies by broad extensive technical support given to the customers by the manufacturers.

Engineering plastics is one of the leading application segments of Specialty Polyamides Market. PA66 and PA6 are the most demanded polyamide resins in the present industry scenario. Its major producers of PA6 include DSM Engineering Plastics BV, BASF SE and Lanxess AG. PA66 is manufactured mainly by Solvay, DuPont and BASF SE. Automotive industry has been the major consumers of polymer resins compared to the others, with its yearly demand increasing at a significant rate. Electronics/electrical brunch are anticipated to be a yet another rapidly growing segment for the upcoming period. Application of specialty polyamide films dominates in the consumption pattern of the packaging segment that is used as components of multilayer packaging materials.

Asia Pacific region has the highest number of polyamide producers mainly in China. In the past 25 years, manufacturer number has grown exponentially, which is due to the growth of the country’s manufacturing industry from where the demand for these products comes from. Europe Specialty Polyamides Market is yet another potential industry space for future expansion.

Some of the leading industry participants in the Specialty Polyamides Market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Arkema S.A., DuPont, BASF SE, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre (FCFC), Honeywell International Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Huntsman Corporation, Invista, Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., LANXESS AG, Lealea Group, Li Heng Chemical Fibre Technologies Limited, Nylstar SA, Radici Group, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Rhodia SA Royal DSM NV, Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, and Ube Industries Ltd.

