GlobalData’s “The Insurance Industry in Bulgaria — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Bulgarian insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Bulgarian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Inside this report, we look at the top themes, its predictions and identify winners and losers.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436157

Key Highlights:

— In June 2018, the State Fund of Agriculture increased the funding for agricultural insurance.

— As of 2017, there were 38 insurance companies operating in Bulgaria, of which 26 were general insurers and 12 were life insurers.

— In September 2017, the European Commission (EC) adopted regulations related to the mis-selling of insurance products.

— In 2015, Uniqa launched a mobile application called myUNIQA for reporting claims online.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Bulgaria.

— It provides historical values for the Bulgarian insurance industry for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Bulgarian insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2022.

— It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

— It analyzes the various distribution channels in Bulgaria.

— It profiles the top insurance companies in Bulgaria, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Bulgarian insurance industry and each segment and category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Bulgarian insurance industry.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the Bulgarian insurance industry.

— Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics in key segments.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Bulgarian insurance industry and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436157

Key Players:

Bulstrad Vienna Insurance Group

Lev Ins

Armeec JSC

DZI General Insurance

Allianz Bulgaria

Generali Insurance — Bulgaria

Euroins AD

Bul Ins JSC

OZK Insurance

Allianz Bulgaria Life

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Bulgarian insurance industry, including —

— The Bulgarian insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

— A comprehensive overview of the Bulgarian economy and demographics

— Details of the competitive landscape in the Bulgarian insurance industry

— The various distribution channels in the Bulgarian insurance industry

— Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Bulgarian insurance industry

— Analysis of natural hazards in the Bulgarian insurance industry

Key Points from TOC:

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS 2

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS 13

4 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK 21

5 LIFE INSURANCE OUTLOOK 29

6 GENERAL INSURANCE OUTLOOK 39

7 REINSURANCE OUTLOOK 75

8 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL OUTLOOK 79

9 NATURAL AND MAN-MADE HAZARDS 80

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 82

11 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE 89

12 DATABOOK 151

13 DEFINITIONS AND METHODOLOGY 167

14 ABOUT GLOBALDATA 171

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/the-insurance-industry-in-bulgaria-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]