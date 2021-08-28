Visitor Management System Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth 2017-2027

Growing importance to track visitor movements across various organizations is the key factor contributes the growth of global visitor management system market. Visitor management system is an effective solution, which helps companies to gain better control over visitor movement in their premises. Visitor management system is a software based solution, which capture, monitor, record and recover visitor information, in order to manage the visitor traffic inside the office/building. Visitor management systems are available with various features, including visitors Photo ID or fingerprint scanning, auto-identification of repeated visitors, and automated pre-registration of expected registers. Visitor management systems generates access-cards, with authorized access and restrictions to facilities based on the type of visitor. Visitor management system delivers touch screen experience to visitors, enable visitors to self-register and delivers notification to employees. Visitor management system eliminates human errors and ensure high level of performance and security of the premise.

Global Visitor Management System Market: Market Dynamics

Growing importance to minimize the negative impacts of visitors, rising dependence on software based security solutions in order to address various compliance and insurance requirements, and increasing interest on paper-less administrative operations across various organizations, are the key factors drives the growth of global visitor management system market. Increasing focus to streamline visitor/employee management process to enhance productivity and increasing preference for developing professional set-up with self-sign-in processes and pre- registration facilities, further accelerates the growth of growth of global visitor management system market. Additionally, expanding smartphone users and growing need to access the visitor records across various touch points, expected the fuel the growth of cloud based visual management solutions. However, slow progress in customer adaptation to visitor management system and lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of visitor management solutions, are the factors identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global visitor management system market.

Global Visitor Management System Market: Segmentation

Global visitor management system market is segmented on the basis of component, end-user, and region. On the basis of component, the global visitor management system market can be segmented into software and hardware. On the basis of end user the global visitor management system market can be segmented into government, manufacturing, healthcare & medical, BFSI, education, information technology, energy & utilities, hospitality, retail, aerospace & defense and others. Regionally, the global visitor management system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Global Visitor Management System Market: Regional Outlook

The visitor management system market in North America followed Western Europe are expected to be dominate, high importance to strengthen safety and security of the work premises and supporting existing infrastructure to deploy visitor management system. Among all regions, in terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing visitor management system market, rising security standards across various sectors, including manufacturing, hospitality, information technology and education.

Global Visitor Management System Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global visitormanagement system market, includes Honeywell International Inc., HID Global Corporation, Genetec Inc., WhosOnLocation, Trackforce, Parabit Systems, InVentry Ltd, Jolly Technologies Inc., Quantum Secure Inc., and AlertEnterprise