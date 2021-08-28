Wirewound Resistor Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2028

Global Wirewound Resistor Market: Overview

Nowadays, designers prefer wirewound resistors as they provide the ability to adjust to specific resistance values without affecting the larger power ratings which are more common on fixed wirewound resistors. The insulated nature of wirewound resistors is responsible for maintaining the safety majors at the end application locations, resulting in the increased demand for wirewound resistors. The application of wirewound resistors across different industry verticals is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period, due to the features of wirewound resistors such as they are highly accurate and deliver high stability. Manufacturers are maintaining international standards while manufacturing wirewound resistors to be supplied to international locations. Due to these standardizations, such as MIL-PRF-39005, BS EN 60115, and others, the sale and demand for wirewound resistors is increasing.

A wirewound resistor is a resistor with the combination of a wire and an insulating core. The wire is wrapped around an insulating core, and the wire has high resistivity. A wirewound resistor is used for providing resistance. A wirewound resistor is used for limiting current, and is also used as a passive electrical component.

Global Wirewound resistor Market: Drivers

The major factor driving the growth of the wirewound resistor market is the various applications of wirewound resistors in different industry verticals to deliver constant output and prevent damage to products. In addition to this, the increasing production of consumer electronic devices such as computers, and audio and video devices, and others, is the other important factor fuelling the growth of the wirewound resistor market. The other benefits of using wirewound resistors, such as high stability, accuracy, and wide resistance range available with them, are resulting in their increasing demand. Manufacturers of electronic devices also prefer wirewound resistors due to their lower cost, and this factor is simultaneously expected to fuel the demand for wirewound resistors over the forecast period. The applications of wirewound resistors across different industry verticals due to their specific features, including circuit breakers and circuit sensing, is ultimately fuelling the wirewound resistor market.

Global Wirewound Resistor Market: Segmentation

The global wirewound resistor market is segmented on the basis of application, type, and region.

Segmentation Based on Application:

Wirewound resistors are used by different industry verticals for various applications. The segmentation of the wirewound resistor market by application includes IT & telecommunication, electronic equipment, medical electronic equipment, defense and space, current and voltage balancing, current sensing, and others.

Segmentation Based on Type:

Wirewound resistors are available in different types. The segmentation is performed on the basis of their categories performed on the basis of the particular application for which they are manufactured. The segmentation on the basis of type includes precision wirewound, power wirewound, and potentiometer.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the global wirewound resistor market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Wirewound Resistor Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global wirewound resistor market are Ohmite Mfg Co, MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Meritek Electronics Corp, NTE Electronics Inc., Murata Electronics, Micro-Ohm Corp., Aeroflex, Vishay Intertechnology, Barry Industries Inc., Post Glover Resistors, Krah Group, Michael Koch GmbH, AVX Corporation, TE Connectivity, and others. Manufacturers of wirewound resistors are focusing on improving their distribution channels and enhancing their geographical presence.

Global Wirewound Resistor Market: Region-wise Outlook

China and SEA & Other APAC regions are expected to dominate the global wirewound resistor market, as countries in these regions are the largest producers of wirewound resistors. In addition to this, the increasing production of consumer electronics is fuelling the wirewound resistor market in China. North America holds a major market share, as the IT & telecommunication industry is demanding wirewound resistors for improving the accuracy and current sensing of devices. The MEA wirewound resistor market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over forecast period, due to less adoption rate of wirewound resistors.

