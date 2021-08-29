Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

The growing demand of gift wrapping products and strengthening of the packaging industry are the key drivers of the global adhesive transfer tapes market. However, a large number of pressure-sensitive adhesive transfer tape manufacturers are facing the brunt of the regulatory restrictions imposed on the use of harmful chemicals and the emissions created during manufacture. Acrylics have so far been the leading type of adhesive transfer tape used, followed by rubber and silicone. A massive chunk of the market’s revenue in 2015 was generated from the use of polypropylene as a backing material. Demand for adhesive transfer tape market is expected to be driven by swelling FMCG sector, clothing products and pharmaceuticals industry across the globe.

Adhesive Transfer Tape Market- Market Segmentation:

Global adhesive transfer tape market is segmented by adhesive type, material type, form of tape, application tape, and by region. On the basis of product type, the global adhesive transfer tape market can be segmented into single-lined adhesive transfer tapes, double-lined adhesive transfer tapes, extended-liner adhesive transfer tapes, and fiber or scrim reinforced adhesive transfer tapes. On the basis of material type, the global adhesive transfer tape market can be segmented into acrylics, rubber, silicone and others. On the basis of form of tape, the global adhesive transfer tape market can be segmented into waterproof, heat-resistant, antistatic, holographic, anti-counterfeit and others. On the basis of application, the global adhesive transfer tape market can be segmented into home textile, bag sealing, box & carton sealing, masking, pharmaceutical packaging, and others. On the basis of region, we have segmented adhesive transfer tape market into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Adhesive Transfer Tape Market – Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for adhesive transfer tape market is expected to grow strongly for several reasons. Important factors contributing towards the growth of adhesive transfer tape market are allowing joint substrates with different geometries, sizes and composition. On the other hand, variations in raw material availability and energy prices could make a negative effect on the adhesive transfer tapes market growth. However, alternative methods for adhesive transfer tapes packaging such as heat tape might hamper the growth of global adhesive transfer tape market globally.

Adhesive Transfer Tape Market – Regional Outlook:

Adhesive transfer tape market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these region, North America and Europe are expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to huge retail industry. However, many multinational packaging companies are ramping up their investments in Asia Pacific to tap the growing needs of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region and government support towards boosting manufacturing ecosystem. Furthermore, Asia Pacific rise in prominence has resulted in organizational changes, many new packaging entrants has emerged over the last few years and many leading companies has set up their retail outlet in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be primarily driven by China, Japan and India. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness slow and steady growth over the forecast period. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are expected to create market opportunities for companies involved in adhesive transfer tape.

Adhesive Transfer Tape Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the heat sealing tape market are 3M, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain, CCT Tapes, Surface Shields, Scapa Group PLC, tesa SE, Vibac Group S.p.a., Advance Tapes International, CMS Group of Companies, H.B.Fuller, K.L. & Ling, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG., NICHIBAN CO., LTD., T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd., Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited, Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography type, adhesive type, tape type, usage type, and application.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies of key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on market performance

