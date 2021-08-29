Agrochemicals Market Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth Size, Business Opportunities, Sales & Revenue, Production, Consumption and Forecast To 2023

Agrochemicals Market Overview:

Agrochemicals belongs to group of speciality chemical which includes fertilizer, herbicides, fungicides, hormones and other growth agents in chemical synthesis. The basic function of agrochemicals is to protect the crop and improve quality of soil and crop. Agrochemicals also used acts as growth agent in plants. The growing need for processed food and advanced packaging technique has improved the food & beverage sector, thereby, increasing the demand for food grain, oilseeds and vegetables. This in turn drives the agrochemical market growth.

Agrochemicals refer to inorganic fertilizers and pesticides. Each fertilizer and pesticide that improves the production of crop is considered as an agro chemical. The function of agrochemicals is to manage an agricultural ecosystem. Agrochemicals as the name suggests has widespread use in the agriculture industry. Most of the applications of the agrochemicals revolve around agriculture.

Agrochemicals Market Key Players:

Agrochemicals Market are The Mosaic Company (the U.S.), Bayer CropScience Limited (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Monsanto Company (the U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan) and Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

Agrochemicals Market Regional Analysis:

Agrochemicals Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (Row). Global Agrochemicals market is highly dominated by Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific market is the largest market for Agrochemicals due to its major use in agricultural application.

India and China are the largest country-level agrochemicals markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018. Increasing food demand in these highly populous countries resulted in huge demand for agrochemicals to increase the crop yield, leading to the overall increase in the agrochemicals market in these countries. Latin America is expected to be the forerunner in terms of CAGR in demand for agrochemicals.

Agrochemicals Market Competitive Analysis:

Agrochemical Market is high fragmented market with tier 1 and tier 2 players. The market participants are acquiring small players in the market and collaborating with distributors to meet the global demand. Acquisition is the key strategies adopted by significant players to maintain their market share.

Increasing R&D activities to develop efficient and easy cultivation of agriculture products is major focus by key players in market. For instance, BASF had invested USD 2 Bn in R&D activities in 2018. Companies are relocating business owing to easy availability of resources, favourable climatic condition and balance import-export policies.

