AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAY SYSTEM 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 18% AND FORECAST TO 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive display system market based on end-user (OEMs and aftermarket) and display type. The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The automotive electronics industry has been witnessing rapid growth due to the high usage of advanced and lightweight materials, miniaturization, and the introduction of intelligent technologies such as integration of ADAS, connected vehicle technologies, and energy-efficient technologies in automobiles. According to Analyst’s market research report, the expansion of global automobiles industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global automotive display system market during the forecast period. Advancements in automotive electronics and consumer electronics industry have raised the need for improved entertainment systems, connectivity solutions, and automotive display systems. Also, the developments in the electrification of vehicle systems and components enable the application of advanced materials for automotive displays.

Our market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of close to 18% by 2022.

The introduction of camera-based rearview mirrors is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. The high popularity of the camera-based outside rear view mirror technology among automotive manufacturers is mainly due to its increased assistance in weight reduction and lessening the drag coefficient. This technology also aids in enhancing the design of the vehicle that leads to an increased fuel efficiency.

Characterized by the presence of several players, the automotive display system market appears to be fragmented. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in the automotive heads-up display market and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the players currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Delphi*

Garmin

Robert Bosch

Valeo

Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the automotive display system market

OEMs

Aftermarket

The OEMs end-user segment accounted for the major share of automotive display system market during 2017. This is mainly due to the high global penetration of advanced display technologies in automobiles and this segment will also continue to lead the market till 2022.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the automotive display system market

Americas

APAC

EMEA

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the automotive display system market throughout the forecast period. The increased penetration rate of enhanced systems for improved entertainment and vehicle comfort specifically in Europe will drive the market’s growth in the region.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global automotive display system market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive display systemmarket?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global automotive display system market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global automotive display system market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global automotive display systemmarket?

