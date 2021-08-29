Bio Power Market Segmented by Applications, Type and Region – Global Forecast till 2027

Global Bio Power Market Overview

Due to the growing inclination towards natural resources for use as fuel, the market for biopower is growing. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global biopower market that predicts growth for this market between 2016 and 2027.

Observing the market structure, this report offers insights about factors affecting the market growth. Weighing the market size and foretelling the revenue, this reports covers and observes the competitive developments of market players that include joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R&D), and strategic alliances.

The eminent factors accelerating the global biopower market growth are the favorable government regulations regarding renewable sources of energy, growing demand for renewable energy, and development in technology regarding cost-effective renewable sources. Government regulations favor renewable sources of energy as the latter ‘s use can curb carbon emissions and various kinds of environmental pollution. Development in technology not only helps the production of biopower and but also the proper harnessing of biopower.

Key Players

A2A (Italy),

Biopower Operations Corporation (USA),

Dalkia (France),

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany),

MVV Energie AG (Germany),

Schmack Biogas GmbH (Germany), and

Weltec Biopower GmbH (Germany).

Bio Power Market Segments Analysis:

The global biopower market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, and lastly, region.

The application-based segmentation segments this market into commercial applications, industrial applications, and residential applications.

By type, the market has been segmented into biogas and biomass.

Bio Power Regional Market Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global biopower market segments the global market into regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the BioPower market mainly due to favorable government regulations. The integration of BioPower has been anticipated to increase in this region, providing the market with scope for further growth. The United States of America (USA) and Canada are the two most technologically advanced nations that can be strong country-specific markets in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are the other major regions for the BioPower market due to the growing manufacturing sector in these regions. In Europe, France, Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) are the strongest economies that can be potential country-specific markets in this region. In the Asia Pacific region, economies can be potential markets are China, India, and Japan.

Latest Industry News

Karachi-based Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network is set to be Pakistan’s first ever zero-emission public transport system that is going to launch a zero-emission bio-power transportation fleet of 200 buses in Karachi. 20 JAN 2019

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and University Maritime Advisory Services (UMAS) have collaborated to release “Zero-Emission Vessels Transition Pathways.” 29 JAN 2019

A joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and Oiltanking GmbH of Germany called IOT Infrastructure, and Energy Services is tweaking its biogas plant to manufacture bio-CNG for vehicles in Tamil Nadu. It has plans to set up more greenfield projects for the clean auto fuel. 3 JAN 2019

Equipment associated with the company formerly known as Ineos BioEnergy 8 MMgy cellulosic ethanol plant and 6 MW bioenergy plant in Vero Beach, Florida, have been sold piecemeal via a timed auction. 11 JAN 2019

