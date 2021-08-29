CANNABIDIOL OIL (CBD OIL) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
Introduction
Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market
Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.
Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size will increase to 3860 Million US$ by 2025, from 270 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil).
This report researches the worldwide Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kazmira
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Freedom Leaf
Green Roads
Medical Marijuana
Folium Biosciences
HempLife Today
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
CBD American Shaman
NuLeaf Naturals
Select Oil
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria
Emblem Cannabis Oils
Whistler
The Lab
Absolute Terps
Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Breakdown Data by Type
Hemp-derived Type
Marijuana-derived Type
Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Breakdown Data by Application
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Others
Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hemp-derived Type
1.4.3 Marijuana-derived Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals Industry
1.5.3 Food Industry
1.5.4 Cosmetics Industry
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production
2.1.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…………….
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
…………….
4 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Product Picture
Table Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Key Market Segments in This Study
Table Key Manufacturers Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Covered in This Study
Table Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (Kg) & (Million US$)
Figure Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production Market Share 2014-2025
Figure Hemp-derived Type Product Picture
Continued…………
