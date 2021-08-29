CANNABIDIOL OIL (CBD OIL) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Introduction

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size will increase to 3860 Million US$ by 2025, from 270 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil).

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822519-global-cannabidiol-oil-cbd-oil-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report researches the worldwide Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3822519-global-cannabidiol-oil-cbd-oil-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Breakdown Data by Type

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hemp-derived Type

1.4.3 Marijuana-derived Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals Industry

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Cosmetics Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production

2.1.1 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…………….

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

…………….

4 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Product Picture

Table Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Key Market Segments in This Study

Table Key Manufacturers Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Covered in This Study

Table Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (Kg) & (Million US$)

Figure Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production Market Share 2014-2025

Figure Hemp-derived Type Product Picture

Continued…………

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com