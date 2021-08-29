Chelating Agents Market Size 2019-2025 Estimation, Consumption, Supply & Demand by Key Players (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Merck KGaA), End Users, Various Product Types, Growth & Forecast

Adroitmarketresearch.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Chelating Agents Market 2019” Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand for Household & Industrial Cleaning to Drive Global Chelating Agents Market at a CAGR Of 3.5%”.Forecast to 2025

The global chelating agents market size is expected to reach USD 5.37 billion by 2025. Increasing demand for carwashes, hard surface cleaner, automotive care, dishwashing, heavy duty cleaning, laundry, household cleaning, and agrochemicals is expected to drive the global chelating agents market expansion over the projected period.

In 2017, the global textile mills market value exceeded USD 700 billion. Increasing adoption in the textile industry to deactivate and remove metal ions during bleaching and scouring of textile fibers to enhance the performance of the dye baths is expected to drive the market. Moreover, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global apparel and textile exports totaled USD 454 billion and USD 296 billion in 2017, which increased by 2.8% and 4.2% from 2016, which in turn is expected to increase chelating agent consumption over the coming years.

Asia Pacific chelating agents market demand stood at 436.3 kilo tons in 2017. Growing demand for household and industrial cleaners in India, China, and Japan is expected to propel market growth over the coming years. Growing population coupled with increasing manufacturing facilities in India and China is expected to increase demand for industrial cleaners over the coming years, which in turn will encourage chelating agent manufacturers to increase production capacity.

Latin America detergent industry accounted for more than USD 15 billion in 2017. Increasing infrastructure development coupled with rising awareness regarding maintaining cleanliness around commercial and residential spaces to avoid threats of infection and diseases is expected to increase consumption of chelating agent in Latin America detergent industry. Latin America accounted for more than 15% of the world pulp production in 2017. However, chelating agent consumption in Latin America was slightly above 5% of the global chelating agents market volume share. This, in turn, is expected to show a positive opportunity for manufacturers to expand their facilities in Latin America to cater to untapped demand.

BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nouryon, DowDuPont Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kemira, Tate & Lyle, Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd., and Merck KGaA are some of the key manufacturers operating in the global chelating agents market. Growing environmental concerns have forced manufacturers to offer bio-based products in order to stay competitive in the industry. For instance, BASF offers Trilon M, a nontoxic and environmental friendly chelating agent for a wide range of applications in textiles, detergents, soap, oil & gas, metal plating, and water-softening products.

Key segments of the global chelating agents market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Sodium gluconate

Aminopolycarboxylate (EDTA/DTPA/HEDTA)

Organophosphonates

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Pulp & Paper

Household & industrial cleaning

Agrochemicals

Water treatment

Chemical processing

Consumer products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

